Work at Vantage Goldfields' South African mine suspended after collapse

JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 All operations at Vantage Goldfields' Lily mine in South Africa have been suspended following a collapse that trapped about 90 workers on Friday, the company said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

