RPT-Most of 115 miners in South African Vantage Goldfields mine collapse rescued - CEO

JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 The chief executive of Vantage Goldfields mine in South Africa's northeastern Mpumalanga province said on Friday that about 115 workers had been trapped after one its mines collapsed, but most had been rescued.

"As we speak they might already all be out. Most have been evacuated," Chief Executive Mike McChesney told Reuters. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

