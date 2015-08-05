UPDATE 1-S.Africa's mining sector in trouble, economics minister says

(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South Africa's mining sector
is in "trouble" as it struggles with widespread job losses and
lower commodity prices, Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim
Patel said on Wednesday.
President Jacob Zuma's government was due to hold an urgent
meeting with mining houses and trade unions later in the day
after companies announced they would have to retrench workers to
counter high costs.
"The mining industry is in trouble," Patel said on Talk
Radio 702, citing the recent downturn in the metal industry and
subdued demand from China.
The government would boost the agriculture, tourism and
manufacturing sectors to diversify Africa's most developed
economy from a reliance on mining, Patel said, adding that the
private sector could more do to create jobs.
In addition to sinking commodity prices, South Africa's
mining industry is also battling rising costs and labour unrest
as workers demand higher wages.
On Tuesday, the mines minister ordered Glencore to
suspend all operations at a coal mine because of the way it
planned to carry out retrenchments.
Glencore announced last month it would cut 380 jobs at
Optimum and shut part of the mine due to lower coal prices.
