South African mining bill amended, but doubts remain

* Govt seeks regulatory certainty in mining sector
* Legislators say bill could be challenged in court
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Nov 1 South Africa's parliament
passed amendments to a long-delayed mineral resources law on
Tuesday, though doubts remain over whether it will provide the
regulatory certainty needed to boost a declining mining sector.
Battered by a global commodities downturn that hit key
platinum, iron ore and coal exports, Africa's most
industrialised country hopes the bill will boost a flagging
mining sector forced into shaft closures and massive job losses.
The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment
(MPRDA) bill was first passed in 2014, but President Jacob Zuma
referred the bill back to parliament over concerns that it might
infringe global trade obligations and was unconstitutional,
partly because it elevated the country's Mining Charter to the
status of legislation.
The Mining Charter contains regulations meant to redress
imbalances of the nation's past apartheid rule and stipulates
rules for white-owned companies to sell stakes to black
businesses.
The bill also gives wide-ranging powers to the mines
minister to place certain minerals in a "value-addition"
category requiring a portion of extracted resources to be
processed domestically and not be exported in raw form.
It also allows the minister to declare minerals strategic
and aims to give the state a 20 percent minority stake in new
gas and oil exploration and production ventures, which the
industry has said would discourage investment.
The country's nascent oil and gas industry has previously
called for a separate bill after companies such as Shell
, ExxonMobil, Total and Anadarko
voiced concern over the proposed 20 percent government
ownership in new ventures.
A spokesman for the Offshore Petroleum Association of South
Africa did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
Mosebenzi Zwane, the minister of mineral resources,
supported the bill, saying it vests the country's mineral
resources in the hands of the state.
"The gains we have made in a short space of time can be
accelerated and amplified with the processing of this bill," he
told parliament. "It is our duty to create legislation that
would stand the worst of times and the best of times."
The official opposition Democratic Alliance party remains
critical, however.
"This bill will worsen uncertainty by putting massive power
in the Mineral Resources Minister's hands to set the rules and
change them quickly," said James Lorimer, the shadow mines
minister.
The bill will be referred to parliament's upper house and
then to Zuma for his assent, but legislators say the bill could
be challenged in the Constitutional Court.
