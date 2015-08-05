South Africa holds talks with mining firms over job losses

PRETORIA Aug 5 South Africa's government will
meet with unions and mining companies on Wednesday to find a way
of saving jobs as the industry suffers from weak commodity
prices and power shortages, the mining minister said.
"It's about jobs, jobs, jobs and none of us should leave
this place without committing something to the table," Ngoako
Ramatlhodi told reporters.
Ramatlhodi added that he hoped to be able to lift the
suspension imposed this week on Glencore's Optimum coal
mine if the mining giant met government "directives" over job
cuts.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; additional reporting by Peroshni
Govender; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)