Platinum fails to fill breach left by gold in South Africa

* Platinum's prospects now as poor as gold
* Platinum price less than half 2008 peak
* 70 pct of shafts in S.Africa losing money - Implats
By Ed Stoddard
BRITS, South Africa, Oct 21 When South African
miner Papi Soke went from gold to platinum, he thought he was
trading a sunset industry for one with a brighter future.
This month, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) shop
steward was one of over 800 workers laid off at the Eland
platinum mine, closed by Glencore.
"I don't know what to do now. I am thinking of maybe going
to a diamond mine," the 34-year-old father of two, whose wife is
expecting in December, told Reuters as he sipped juice in a mall
in the mining town of Brits north of Johannesburg.
Glencore is not alone. Platinum producers Lonmin and
Anglo American Platinum are also planning to cut jobs
and the government has held meetings with companies and unions
to try and prevent widespread lay-offs.
Impala Platinum is closing operations that will
affect 1,600 jobs but it has said it hopes to absorb many of
those workers elsewhere in its business.
As South Africa's gold industry - which has produced a third
of the bullion ever mined - began a steady slide in the 1990s,
platinum was expected to fill part of the gap. But platinum's
prospects are now as dire as that of gold.
The local industry is still recovering from a five-month
strike last year, and an oversupply and low demand has pushed
the price of the metal used in autocatalysts and jewellery down
almost 40 percent from 2014's peak.
This month it slid to seven-year lows below $900 an ounce on
worries about a drop in demand for diesel cars after carmaker
Volkswagen admitted rigging diesel emissions tests.
Diesel autocatalysts account for 40 percent of global
platinum consumption, so weaker demand for diesel cars will
further hurt the metal's price. It's now trading over $1,000,
but is still less than half the $2,290 peak it hit in 2008 and
the outlook remains bleak.
"At current prices, fully 70 percent of the platinum shafts
in South Africa are losing money, across the industry, by our
calculations," said Implats spokesman Johan Theron.
A Reuters poll last week pegged an average platinum price
forecast for 2016 at $1,105.50 an ounce, 12 percent below the
forecast of a similar poll conducted three months earlier.
Further job losses are certain, a sensitive issue in
Africa's most advanced economy, where the unemployment rate is
around 25 percent, the mining workforce is restive, and income
disparities are glaring.
The layoffs may prove a serious test for the ruling African
National Congress (ANC) in local elections next year, as it
counts on a declining base for much of its political support.
"The industry is in a tough space and the companies have to
do what's necessary to ensure they survive," said Roger Baxter,
the chief executive of South Africa's Chamber of Mines.
Lonmin said on Wednesday it planned a $400 million rights
issue of new shares, a last-ditch effort by a company on the
brink.
CHANGING FORTUNES
In 1987, according to Chamber of Mines data, there were
almost 554,000 people working in South Africa's gold sector.
Platinum that year employed around 83,000.
But as the century-old gold mines around Johannesburg
plunged deeper into the earth for lower grade ore, pushing up
costs, the industry began shedding jobs.
Soke's father was among those.
"He worked in the gold mines for 25 years, but in 1996/97,
when the price went down, he lost his job. I now support him."
As the fortunes of the industries changed, platinum began
employing more miners, picking up some of the men who lost their
jobs in gold.
In 2006 for the first time, platinum's employment levels
exceeded gold's, reaching 168,500 compared to 160,000.
In early 2008, when platinum scaled its record peak of
almost $2,300 an ounce, its premium over gold was $1,257. Gold's
premium over platinum is now $165.
Soke made the switch in 2008, after five years at a mine run
by Harmony Gold.
"Harmony offered a voluntary retrenchment package and I
switched to platinum to advance my career," he said.
South Africa sits atop about 80 percent of known reserves of
platinum. The industry still has a larger labour force, but its
numbers peaked in 2008 at almost 200,000. It was 188,400 last
year and will almost certainly decline from here.
In 2014, only Anglo American Platinum among the big
producers had a positive return on equity (ROE) - which measures
a company's profitability - of 1.2 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters' data.
Northam Platinum's was -10.1 percent, Impala
Platinum was at -7.1 percent and Lonmin was -5.7
percent.
In gold, Harmony was -15.1 percent but two of the big gold
producers were positive - Gold Fields was 0.3 percent
and Sibanye Gold was 12.9 percent.
Sibanye, the most profitable bullion producer in South
Africa, offers a bright spot for platinum, having snapped up
Aquarius Platinum and Amplats' labour intensive assets.
Its chief executive Neal Froneman has said that, with the
right market conditions, he might even expand the workforce.
"I wish an investor would come and invest in Eland," Soke
said.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey in London;
Editing by James Macharia and Susan Thomas)