Weak rand double-edged sword for mining companies in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON March 12
a double-edged sword for mining companies in South Africa, with
cost inflation, wage claims and potential labour unrest
outweighing the gains that exporters traditionally derive from
domestic currency weakness.
The drop in the rand , near 13-year lows against
the dollar, should benefit diversified mining giants such as
Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore
as well as domestic companies such as gold producers
Gold Fields and Anglo Gold Ashanti.
The rand has lost 7 percent so far in 2015 against the
dollar, which has risen against emerging market currencies
across the board on expectations of U.S. rate hikes. The flip
side of this is that the rand gold price has
increased over 4 percent this year even as the spot gold price
in dollars has fallen 2.5 percent over the same period.
That's good news for mining companies in the country who
benefit from mostly cheaper costs but higher income from sales
of their commodities.
However, those gains may evaporate in the face of
inflationary pressures which are poised to lift costs longer
term and will strengthen the resolve of the South African labour
force - no strangers to strikes - to obtain bigger pay rises.
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on
Thursday it may push for wage hikes of as much as 100 percent
for its lowest paid members in forthcoming wage talks in the
gold, coal and diamond sectors.
"A weaker rand will help the margins in the short-term but
you will have inflationary pressure on the ground," said Markus
Bachmann, Johannesburg-based fund manager for Craton Capital.
"WORKER INFLATION"
Headline inflation slowed to 4.4 percent in January from 5.3
percent in December, but that trend may reverse given that the
rand's fall this year coincides with a scorching drought that
threatens production of the staple maize crop.
The most-traded July contract is up about 25 percent
in 2015, which will drive up food prices, creating a perfect
inflationary storm just as gold miners' wage talks loom.
South African miners on average have eight dependants, so
their disposable income is closely tied to food costs.
"Food prices are going to increase, clearly there is a
worker inflation which is different from average inflation," NUM
General Secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters.
He said the union's demands in wage talks in the gold, coal
and diamond sectors, which should start in April or May, would
be "definitely above inflation, we are looking at quite high
figures, informed by minimising the level of inequalities."
NUM's arch rival the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) has not yet signaled what its demands
will be, but they will almost certainly also be high.
Gold mining executives have repeatedly said they can ill
afford above-inflation increases as they grapple with power
constraints and declining grades in an industry that has long
been in a state of decline.
But the potential for more revenue-draining strikes is high.
AMCU led a five-month strike in the platinum sector last year
and its often violent rivalry with NUM will also stoke labour
tensions as the unions compete for members: Their turf war has
killed dozens since 2012.
Most recently, workers from both unions clashed in February
at a mine operated by Sibanye Gold.
Both sides are battling for members from a declining labour
force in order to be the main representative of the mostly black
workforce as it attempts to get its share of the post-apartheid
economic dividend.
Still, some analysts see a silver lining in the higher rand
gold prices, especially for companies that get all or most of
their production from here.
"A company like Sibanye, which produces everything in South
Africa, might start to look like a buying opportunity now," said
Daniel Sacks, a portfolio manager at Investec.
Sibanye is trading just over a third below its intrinsic
value of 35 rand, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, based
on its likely earnings growth trajectory over five years.
Harmony Gold, which extracts over 90 percent of its
output in its domestic base, will also get a boost as it has
marginal mines heavily exposed to the rand/gold price.
However both companies also have labour-intensive operations
and a have had a history of union conflict, which will put them
on the front lines of any labour disputes.
