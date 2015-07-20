UPDATE 2-South Africa mines minister appeals for calm after protests in platinum belt

(Adds Amplats' comment, clarifies protest is community-based)
JOHANNESBURG, July 20 South Africa's mines
minister appealed for calm on Monday after protests around the
town of Steelpoort, on the eastern edge of the platinum belt,
disrupted mining operations in the area.
South Africa's mining industry has been rocked over the past
three years by periodic outbreaks of violence and labour unrest
about pay and conditions.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), which owns 50
percent of the Mototolo mine in the area, said its production
had not been disrupted. The company and mining industry sources
said protests over the past few days were related to community
grievances about poor roads.
It was unclear how many people had been involved.
One source said roads had been blocked near Steelport, a
mining town in the northeast of the country, and some trucks had
been petrol bombed.
"The protests have resulted in, among others, disruptions in
the operations of the mines in the area," the department of
mineral resources said in a statement, but did not name any
companies.
Mines minister, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, said in the same
statement that he would visit the area on Tuesday.
"The right of people to protest is protected by our
Constitution. However, we condemn acts of
violence and intimidation associated with the protests, and
appeal for calm by all concerned," he said, without giving
further details.
Amplats said its output had not been affected.
"No production has been impacted, and with regards to
transport we are using an alternative road as the protests have
been concentrated at a specific area," a spokeswoman for Amplats
said.
Protests over the poor state of roads, power and other
government services erupt frequently in South Africa's poor
townships.
A spokeswoman for African Rainbow Minerals, which
operates the nearby Modikwa and Two Rivers Platinum mines, said
the company was aware of protests in the vicinity but that its
operations had not been affected.
Other mining assets in the area include a chrome mine
recently acquired by Assore.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala in Johannesburg
and Silvia Antonioli in London; Editing by James Macharia and
Susan Fenton)