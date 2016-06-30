版本:
Strategic Fuel Fund's bid for Chevron assets not approved - S.Africa govt

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's energy department said on Thursday the state-owned Strategic Fuel Fund's (SFF) had not been cleared to make an offer to buy 75 percent of Chevron's refinery and other downstream assets.

"An offer to purchase by an entity of the Department of Energy requires express consent from the Minister of Energy as the ultimate Shareholder representative. This was neither sought nor obtained," Director-General at the energy department Thabane Zulu said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

