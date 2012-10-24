版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 19:44 BJT

South Africa charges oil majors with price-fixing

JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 South Africa's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had brought charges of price-fixing against the local units of major oil companies including Chevron, BP and Total.

The competition watchdog said it had asked South Africa's Competition Tribunal, which rules on such cases, to levy a fine equal to 10 percent of company revenue in the preceding financial year.

