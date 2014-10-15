UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Zuma outlines ambitious oil exploration plans

* S.Africa could produce 300,000 bpd of oil - Zuma
* President admits "significant uncertainty" over reserves
* France's Total started first deep-water well in July
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 South African President
Jacob Zuma outlined ambitious plans on Wednesday for oil and gas
exploration in coastal waters that he said could contain as much
as 9 billion barrels of crude and vast quantities of natural
gas.
In a speech to senior South African and Malaysian officials
in the port city of Durban, Zuma said the government wanted 30
exploration wells drilled in the next 10 years.
"Over the next 20 years, this could lead to the production
of 300,000 barrels of oil and gas per day," Zuma said, adding
that the industry needed a legislative framework that would
benefit both South Africa and participating firms.
But he stressed there was "significant uncertainty" about
the extent of hydrocarbon resources in South Africa's waters,
some of the last unexplored stretches of the continent's
energy-rich coastline.
Much of the exploration effort in South Africa is being
spurred by the recent discovery of massive natural gas reserves
off the coast of neighbouring Mozambique and Tanzania in east
Africa.
Although blessed with an abundance of minerals such as gold,
platinum and coal, Africa's most advanced economy has always
been a major oil importer.
Zuma said 9 billion barrels of crude was equivalent to 40
years of South African oil consumption, while gas deposits could
amount to as much as 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent, equal
to 375 years of consumption.
Jacques Roux, a consultant geologist at the state Petroleum
Agency, said the estimates were "speculative resources", meaning
they were untested and mainly in deeper waters and were derived
from analysis of rock structures and seismic anomalies.
French multinational Total started South Africa's
first deep-water drilling in July, in the Outeniqua Basin, 175
km (110 miles) south of the southern port of Mossel Bay.
Australian junior explorer Sunbird Energy has been
developing South Africa's largest stranded gas field, Ibhubesi
on the west coast, which has estimated reserves of 540 billion
cubic feet of gas.
Other offshore blocks have been allocated to state petroleum
firm PetroSA, domestic petrochemicals group Sasol, and
international majors Shell, Anadarko, Exxon
Mobil and ENI, according to the Cape Town-based
Petroleum Agency.
AUTOMATIC STATE STAKE?
Despite the interest, oil firms have been cautious about
piling in because of uncertainty about South Africa's petroleum
laws.
Parliament passed an amended petroleum bill in March that
gives the state an automatic 20 percent stake in new gas and oil
exploration ventures, a proviso that oil firms said at the time
would have a "chilling effect" on investment.
However, Zuma has still not signed the bill into law, and in
his Durban speech he alluded to the concerns, stressing the need
for "clarity and stability in the legislative framework
governing offshore oil and gas, ensuring a 'win-win' outcome for
government, industry, and society."
There has been no explanation from government as to why the
amended petroleum bill has not become law.
Zuma also said the mining ministry, which is ultimately
responsible for hydrocarbon extraction, would have to create a
"one-stop shop" to streamline licensing for offshore oil and gas
exploration.
