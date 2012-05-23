S.Africa keen to replace Iranian crude with Nigerian

* Suggests S. Africa seeking to avoid US sanctions
* Western pressure growing to cut shipments from Iran
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, May 23 South Africa is looking to
source more oil from Nigeria, its deputy president said o n
We dnesday, suggesting Pretoria is moving to cut crude imports
from Iran to avoid looming U.S. sanctions.
Africa's biggest economy imports a quarter of its crude from
Iran, but has come under Western pressure to cut the shipments
as part of sanctions designed to halt Tehran's suspected pursuit
of nuclear weapons.
After several months of confusing and conflicting messages
from the diplomatically non-aligned Pretoria, Deputy President
Kgalema Motlanthe gave the clearest sign yet that South Africa
is shopping around for alternative suppliers.
"We would guarantee going forward, to our Nigerian brothers,
demand for their liquid fuels because we don't want to source
our fuel in areas that are likely to be unstable," he told
reporters during a briefing with Nigerian Vice President Namadi
Sambo in Cape Town.
"We are quite confident that Nigeria will become one of
South Africa's trusted suppliers of liquid fuel."
South Africa took 615,834 tonnes of Nigerian crude in March,
more than four times the same month last year and more than the
505,908 tonnes it bought from Iran, according to customs data.
Some South African refineries are designed to treat
Iranian-type crude only, and analysts say refiners will be
hard-pressed to replace those supplies with other products.
Any disruption to crude imports could hit fuel supplies in
South Africa, which has suffered shortages in the last year
because of strikes and refinery problems.
An energy ministry official said last week that South Africa
was holding almost daily talks with the United States, European
Union and Iran about reducing its purchases and was "confident"
a deal can be struck to avert sanctions.
Refiners in South Africa include Shell, BP,
Total, Chevron, petrochemicals group Sasol
, and Engen, majority-owned by Malaysian state oil group
Petronas.
BP, Chevron, Sasol and Engen said earlier this year that
they have either stopped or were not sourcing any Iranian crude.
Trade data from March showed, however, that imports of Iranian
crude had gone up from the previous month.