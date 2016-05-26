South Africa sold 10 million barrels of oil to traders in December

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
JOHANNESBURG May 26 South Africa's state-run Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) sold 10 million barrels of crude in December at $28 a barrel to a unit of Glencore, Vitol and Taleveras, a director in the Central Energy Fund said on Thursday.
Tseliso Maqubela told Reuters that the condition of the sale was that the oil not be exported and so the government considered it to be part of its strategic reserve stockpile. (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.