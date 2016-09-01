S.Africa's Allan Gray says uncertainties at state firms could impact investment

JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
CAPE TOWN, Sept 1 South Africa's privately-owned Allan Gray investment managers said on Thursday that ongoing uncertainty at state-owned firms could impact investment decisions.
"We hope that the current uncertainties and governance concerns will soon be resolved and this will likely impact our views on the attractiveness of SOE (State Owned Enterprises) debt as an investment for our clients," Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer of the firm with about 500 billion rand ($34 billion) assets under management, told Reuters.
Futuregrowth, which manages client assets of around $12 billion, said on Wednesday it would no longer lend to six state-owned firms, citing political turmoil in the face of the investigation on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
($1 = 14.7211 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.