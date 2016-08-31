S.Africa's asset manager halts lending to some state firms over political uncertainty

JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 South African fixed-income asset manager Futuregrowth has stopped lending to some state-owned local companies, its Chief Investment Officer Andrew Canter said on Wednesday.

The rand slipped 1.1 percent to 14.6675 by 1538 GMT to dollar, weakened by news of the halt to lending by Futuregrowth as well as a smaller trade surplus in July, traders said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)