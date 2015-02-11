Canada's PGM expects new mine to produce 275,000 oz by 2017

CAPE TOWN Feb 11 Canadian miner Platinum Group
Metals (PGM) plans to begin production at its new $500
million South African mine by next year before ramping up to
full production of 275,000 ounces a year in 2017, its CEO said.
The shallow Western Bushveld mine situated in the platinum
rich belt close to Rustenberg in the North West province. South
Africa's Bushveld Complex is estimated to contain about 90
percent of the world's platinum resources.
"This is really the last big piece of Merensky reef
available above a thousand meters," said Michael Jones, the
chief executive of PGM told Reuters on the sidelines of an
African mining conference.
South Africa's platinum industry, which is the world's top
producer of the white metal used for emissions-capping catalytic
converters in automobiles, is still recovering from last year's
record five-month strike that cut production.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)