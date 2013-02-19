Pistorius bail hearing adjourned until Wednesday

UPDATE 1-Brazil police arrest former head of national water sports association
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
PRETORIA Feb 19 A South African magistrate adjourned the bail hearing held at a Pretoria court for global track star Oscar Pistorius until 0700 GMT on Wednesday.
Pistorius has been charged with murdering his girlfriend at his Pretoria home last week. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Brazilian federal police arrested five people on Thursday for the alleged embezzlement of up to 40 million reais ($13 million) in public funds to benefit the country's water sports association.
MELBOURNE, April 6 Having come back from two years ruined by injuries, the tears flowed freely for Sally Pearson after the former Olympic 100m hurdles champion booked her ticket to the world championships.