奥运新闻 | 2013年 2月 19日 星期二 20:58 BJT

Pistorius bail hearing adjourned until Wednesday

PRETORIA Feb 19 A South African magistrate adjourned the bail hearing held at a Pretoria court for global track star Oscar Pistorius until 0700 GMT on Wednesday.

Pistorius has been charged with murdering his girlfriend at his Pretoria home last week. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
