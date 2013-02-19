Pistorius put on prosthetic legs before firing - prosecutors

UPDATE 1-Brazil police arrest former head of national water sports association
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
PRETORIA Feb 19 Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius put on his prosthetic legs, walked seven metres to a bathroom in his luxury Pretoria home and then opened fire on his girlfriend, who was behind a bathroom door, a prosecutor told a Pretoria court on Tuesday.
Pistorius early broke down in tears at the bail hearing where he is facing a murder charge.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Destiny of almost $13 million in question (Adds details throughout, police quote, swimmer quote)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Brazilian federal police arrested five people on Thursday for the alleged embezzlement of up to 40 million reais ($13 million) in public funds to benefit the country's water sports association.
MELBOURNE, April 6 Having come back from two years ruined by injuries, the tears flowed freely for Sally Pearson after the former Olympic 100m hurdles champion booked her ticket to the world championships.