中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 2月 19日 星期二

Pistorius put on prosthetic legs before firing - prosecutors

PRETORIA Feb 19 Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius put on his prosthetic legs, walked seven metres to a bathroom in his luxury Pretoria home and then opened fire on his girlfriend, who was behind a bathroom door, a prosecutor told a Pretoria court on Tuesday.

Pistorius early broke down in tears at the bail hearing where he is facing a murder charge.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)
