Pistorius back in Pretoria court for bail hearing

PRETORIA Feb 19 Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius appeared in court in Pretoria on Tuesday for the resumption of a bail hearing after he was charged last week with murdering his girlfriend.

Magistrate Desmond Nair asked Pistorius how he felt. Pistorius, 26, shrugged and stared straight ahead. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
