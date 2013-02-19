版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 2月 19日 星期二 16:29 BJT

Pistorius defence lawyer says killing was not murder

PRETORIA Feb 19 A lawyer for Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius said the killing of the athlete's girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp was not murder.

The comments were made at a bail hearing in Pretoria on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐