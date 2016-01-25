South African authorities challenge Pistorius' constitutional court appeal - local TV

JOHANNESBURG Jan 25 South African authorities are challenging Olympian Oscar Pistorius appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, local television news channel ENCA said on Monday.

South African prosecutors said Pistorius' appeal filed at the Constitutional Court on Jan 11 had "little chance of success", the television news report said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)