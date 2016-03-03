South African court rejects Pistorius right to appeal murder conviction - ENCA TV

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 South Africa's Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected Olympian Oscar Pisitorius the right to appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, television news channel ENCA reported.
The news station said that the highest court in the country ruled that Pistorius had no reasonable grounds of success on his appeal. Pistorius now faces a possible minimum 15-year jail sentence for the murder of his girlfriend.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday