Pistorius, girlfriend were planning future - uncle

JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 South African athlete Oscar Pistorius was planning a future with his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, who he is accused of murdering, his uncle said on Saturday.

"They had plans together and Oscar was happier in his private life than he had been for a long time," his uncle Anthony Pistorius said in a statement.

Pistorius has been charged with the premeditated murder of Steenkamp on Thursday. He denies it.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Angus MacSwan)