UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 The mother of slain model Reeva Steenkamp said on Wednesday she had no "feelings of revenge" towards South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who was released into house arrest this week just under a year into his five-year jail term.
The disgraced track star, who was found guilty of culpable homicide for firing four shots through a locked bathroom door that hit Steenkamp, will be confined to his uncle Arnold's home in a suburb of the capital, Pretoria. (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday