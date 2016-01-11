South Africa's Oscar Pistorius files papers to appeal his murder conviction

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius filed papers to appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a family spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
The athlete, nicknamed "Blade Runner" because of the prosthetic legs he uses to race, has spent the last three months under house arrest at his uncle's home in a wealthy Pretoria suburb.
Asked whether papers were filed requesting leave to appeal Pistorius's conviction, family spokesperson Anneliese Burgess said: "Yes. This afternoon 15h00." (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday