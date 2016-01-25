UPDATE 1-South African authorities challenge Pistorius' murder conviction appeal

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 25 South African authorities are challenging Olympian Oscar Pistorius appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, the national prosecuting authority said on Monday.
The Supreme Court of Appeal upgraded the 29-year-old's conviction to murder in December after the state prosecutors appealed the athletes April conviction for culpable homicide in the Pretoria High Court.
In the affidavit, prosecutors argue that the Supreme Court of Appeal had correctly found Pistorius guilty.
Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013, and has spent the last few months under house arrest at his uncle's home in Pretoria while awaiting his appeal.
Pistorius' lawyer Barry Roux has said the appeal would cite grounds including the appeal court reconsidering a trial court finding that Pistorius felt his and Steenkamp's life were in danger when he fired the shots.L8N13X11U]
Pistorius, if his appeal fails, faces a possible minimum 15-year jail sentence for the murder of his girlfriend. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday