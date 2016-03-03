版本:
South African prosecutors confirm Pistorius denied right to appeal murder conviction

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius cannot challenge his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a spokesman for the prosecuting authorities said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Oscar Pistorius' leave to appeal has been denied," National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

