South African judges to give ruling on Pistorius appeal at a later date

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
BLOEMFONTEIN Nov 3 South African Supreme Court judges hearing arguments from state lawyers that a high court judge had made legal errors when she decided not to convict "blade runner" Oscar Pistorius of murder, said they would issue their decision at a later date.
The Paralympic gold medallist was freed on parole last month after serving a fifth of the prison term given to him for the "culpable homicide" of Reeva Steenkamp, who he killed on Valentine's Day 2013.
Prosecutors said Pistorius should be convicted of murder and sent back to jail, while the defence argued that the sentence the athlete had received was appropriate and should stand.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday