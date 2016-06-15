Pistorius to be sentenced on July 6, judge says

PRETORIA, June 15 Oscar Pistorius will be sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on July 6, the South African High Court judge overseeing the case said at the end of three days of hearings.

The 29-year-old Paralympic gold medallist, known as "Blade Runner" for the carbon-fibre prosthetics he wore when racing, faces a minimum of 15 years in jail after his manslaughter conviction for the 2013 killing was upgraded on appeal. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)