Pistorius to be sentenced on July 6, judge says

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
PRETORIA, June 15 Oscar Pistorius will be sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on July 6, the South African High Court judge overseeing the case said at the end of three days of hearings.
The 29-year-old Paralympic gold medallist, known as "Blade Runner" for the carbon-fibre prosthetics he wore when racing, faces a minimum of 15 years in jail after his manslaughter conviction for the 2013 killing was upgraded on appeal. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday