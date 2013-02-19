版本:
Prosecutors say Pistorius fired four shots at girlfriend

PRETORIA Feb 19 Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius fired four shots at his girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp, hitting her three times, a prosecutor told a Pretoria court on Tuesday.

Pistorius also fired through a bathroom at Steemkamp, who died at his luxury Pretoria home last week, the prosecutor said at a bail hearing. (Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
