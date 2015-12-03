版本:
Steenkamp's father "relieved" after Pistorius found guilty of murder

JOHANNESBURG Dec 3 The father of slain model Reeva Steenkamp said on Thursday he felt a sense of "relief" after South Africa's appeal court found that Oscar Pistorius was guilty of murdering Reeva, overturning the original lesser conviction of culpable homicide.

"It's a big relief. I feel it's a fair decision that the judge gave," Barry Steenkamp said in a brief interview on local television station ANN7, before breaking down in tears. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

