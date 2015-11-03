FACTBOX-South Africa state lawyers seek murder conviction for Oscar Pistorius

Nov 3 Timeline of events in the case of South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was released on parole in October just short of a year into his five-year jail term for culpable homicide after shooting his girlfriend on Valentine's Day 2013.

South Africa's Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear an application by state lawyers to convict the double-amputee gold medallist of outright murder, which carries a minimum sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

- Born on November 22, 1986 in Johannesburg.

- Born without fibulas, Pistorius has both legs amputated below the knees before turning one-year-old.

- After learning to walk on prosthetic legs, Pistorius becomes a keen sportsman in high school, turning to sprint training in 2003.

- Running on carbon fibre prosthetic blades which earn him the nickname "Blade Runner", Pistorius becomes a Paralympic gold medalist over 200m in Athens in 2004. Wins three golds at the Paralympics in Beijing in 2008.

- Arrested and charged with murder after firing four shots at his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door at his Pretoria home on February 14, 2013.

- High court judge convicts Pistorius of culpable homicide in September 2014 after sensational seven-month trial, letting him off the more serious charge of murder. Also convicts him of firing a pistol under the table of a packed Johannesburg restaurant but cleared of the illegal possession of ammunition and firing a pistol out of the sun-roof of a car.

- Pistorius starts his five-year jail sentence on Oct 21.

- State lawyers file an appeal against both the culpable homicide verdict and five-year jail sentence in early November and Pistorius' lawyers oppose the motion.

- Prosecutors win their bid in December after Masipa rules that she "cannot say the prospect of success at the Supreme Court is remote".

- On August 19, 2015, South African Justice Minister Michael Masutha blocks Pistorius' release on parole due in two days, saying decision to free him was made without the right legal basis.

- Pistorius finally released to house arrest on October 19, after serving less than a year of his sentence, in line with South African guidelines that say non-dangerous prisoners should spend only one-sixth of a custodial sentence behind bars.

- Pistorius to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest at his uncle Arnold's home in a wealthy suburb of the capital, Pretoria. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)