INSIGHT-Labour strife, safety concerns push S.Africa platinum mechanisation

By Ed Stoddard
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Oct 14 For decades,
production in South Africa's platinum mines has rested on the
muscular shoulders of men risking life and limb to drill into
the rock face with jackhammers.
Three years of labour upheaval and a political push to make
the shafts safer and transform the low-wage workforce have set
in motion a drive to replace such rock drillers with machines.
"Labour militancy is dictating our push to mechanization and
boardrooms will rubber stamp this stuff," said Peter Major, a
fund manager at Cadiz Corporate Solutions.
The costly change is happening despite the obstacles thrown
by geology, low platinum prices and capital constraints.
At Anglo American Platinum's Bathopele mine near
Rustenburg west of Johannesburg, technology has already made
rock drillers obsolete and hydraulic machines do the job,
blazing an automated trail others are keen to follow.
Elsewhere in the platinum shafts, plans are afoot to roll
out mechanisation, including at Amplats' rival Impala Platinum
, which recently sent a team to Bathopele to observe the
lay-out - an unprecedented example of cooperation in an industry
that has long been fiercely competitive and secretive.
Implats, Amplats and Lonmin, the world's top three
producers, are also partnering at Bathopele with mining products
company Joy Global to develop rock-cutting technology,
which would remove the need for blasting and rock drilling.
Joy Global's chief executive Ted Doheny told Reuters in a
phone interview from the company's Wisconsin headquarters that
implementation would take another five to ten years.
CAPITAL UNITES
The big three platinum producers are united as never before,
having collectively faced a five-month wage strike by the
hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU) this year which pushed them to the brink and dealt a
crushing blow to investor perceptions of South Africa's mines.
The automation drive is underway: Amplats wants to sell off
its conventional mines to focus on mechanisation while Implats'
chief executive has said "we will mechanise where we can."
The industry says the pivot to mechanisation was in the
works even before AMCU's emergence on the platinum belt, where
it has poached tens of thousands of members from the rival
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in a turf war that has
killed dozens and unleashed the recent waves of labour unrest.
Also underpinning the drive has been calls from the
government and ruling ANC for the industry to move away from the
labour-intensive, low-wage model rooted in the apartheid era.
A government safety drive with the goal of "zero harm" has
also triggered a scramble to find less lethal mining methods.
Scores still die each year in South Africa's deep and
dangerous mines though much progress has been made since the
1980s when hundreds of black miners perished annually, with much
of the toll inflicted on rock drill operators.
"The shafts we are designing today will be in operation for
50 years and one has to take a view on whether rock drillers
will be available, and whether using people in that way will
still be acceptable," said Implats spokesman Johan Theron.
Safety aside, the triumph of technology over geology in the
platinum shafts will have other consequences and hit AMCU hard,
as its members are mostly semi-skilled, at the bottom of the
wage scale, and perform tasks mechanised equipment will replace.
Rock drillers also comprise the union's hardline core and so
the reduction in their numbers could blunt AMCU's militancy.
"AMCU understands that mechanisation can undermine its
collective power," said Crispen Chinguno, a researcher at the
sociology department of Johannesburg's University of the
Witwatersrand and an expert on the union.
At Bathopele, higher-paid employees including AMCU members
broke union ranks during the big strike this year and it started
limited production before the wider industry stoppage ended.
Officials from AMCU declined comment on the issue of
mechanisation. Rival unions have concerns about jobs but welcome
the mechanised trend if the aim is better pay and safety.
"We have a problem with the introduction of mechanization if
its sole purpose is to replace labour. But if it's about safety
and workers getting more pay, then we don't have such a
problem," Frans Baleni, NUM's General Secretary, told Reuters.
MAN AND MACHINE
Geology has confounded industry attempts to mechanise in the
past because the platinum reef is generally too narrow, or at
too steep a gradient, for machines to easily access. The gold
reef also presents challenges on this front.
This is changing as firms like Atlas Copco and
rival Sandvik develop machines that can work in ever
tighter spaces and steeper conditions.
These include "drill rigs" and "roof bolters" that will
replace the human rock drillers, whose jackhammers grind into
the earth to insert explosives for blasting or safety bolts for
underground roof support.
There are also mechanical sweepers with rotating steel
brushes to move debris - a job still done in many South African
mines by men with shovels.
In a shallow crevice at Bathopele, a hydraulic roof bolter
designed by Atlas Copco drilled into the rock above, where the
safety bolts will be inserted. Metres away crouched a man
remotely controlling it.
With a vertical hydraulic drill protruding in front, it
resembles a flattened bulldozer that can squeeze into tight
spaces: in this case around 1.2 metres (four feet).
"We can do this far more productively and we remove the
people from the hazard zones," said Judd Barlow, head of
production at Bathopele's central shaft.
CAPITAL CONSTRAINTS
On the platinum belt, Bathopele is a proto-type and the
swing to mechanisation will not come overnight.
For older mines, "the capital expenditure will make no sense
because of their life span," said Jim Porter of the University
of the Witwatersrand's Centre for Mechanised Mining Systems.
This is the challenge faced by Implats, which does not have
a vast pool of capital at the moment, given the depressed price
for the precious metal used for emissions-capping catalytic
converters in automobiles. Platinum is near 5-year lows.
Implats, which had net cash at the end of its financial year
in June of 4.3 billion rand ($389 million), is also burning up
money on its post-strike ramp up.
Gerhard Potgieter, head of growth projects at Implats, says
the company's first-generation shafts around Rustenburg, known
as "the Old Men," will not be mechanised given their age.
The best potential for mechanization can be found on its
"Big 5" shafts, large second and third-generation operations.
All of Implats' tunnelling operations are also being converted.
Back at Bathopele, the surface presents as sharp a contrast
with conventional mines as its underground operations.
Unlike most of the mines in the area, where workers are
bused in or trudge on foot from grim shantytowns, Bathopele's
skilled and higher-paid employees drive themselves and its
parking lot is full of gleaming new cars and pick-up trucks.
"We actually have a parking problem here, we are running out
of space," said one employee.
