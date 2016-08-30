S.Africa's ANC says police must not "humiliate" Gordhan

JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 A police investigation into
South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan should be carried
out in a manner that does not "humiliate" the minister, African
National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on
Tuesday.
Gordhan is facing a police investigation over a suspected
surveillance unit set up years ago when he was in charge of the
tax service.
Mantashe said the ruling party was concerned that different
parts of government had embarked on a public row, saying this
would hurt the economy.
