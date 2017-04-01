Top official in S.Africa's ANC has "reservations" over Gordhan removal

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
JOHANNESBURG, April 1 The treasurer general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), one of the party's highest-ranking officials, said on Saturday he had "reservations" about this week's cabinet reshuffle that saw Pravin Gordhan ousted as finance minister. "I have my reservations on the process followed and the manner in which this cabinet reshuffle was done," Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
President Jacob Zuma's sacking of the widely-respected Gordhan shook South African markets on Friday, undermining his authority and threatening to split the ANC that has governed since the end of apartheid. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.