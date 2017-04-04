版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 03:46 BJT

South Africa's ANC to give briefing on Wednesday after meetings on Zuma reshuffle

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.

The reshuffle has triggered divisions within the party.

S&P Global Ratings cited the dismissal of respected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as one reason for its downgrade of South Africa to "junk" in an unscheduled review on Monday, which sparked calls from several quarters for Zuma to quit.

(Reporting by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐