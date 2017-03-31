S.Africa's Banking Association concerned for fiscal discipline after finance minister axed

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Banking Association said on Friday that changing the finance minister and deputy finance minister raised "alarming concerns" for fiscal discipline issues.
President Jacob Zuma replaced Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba in a cabinet reshuffle late on Thursday and appointed Sfiso Buthelezi as deputy finance minister, replacing Mcebisi Jonas, along with various other changes of ministers and their deputies. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.