South Africa's deputy central bank governor says downgrade to junk a major setback

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
PRETORIA, April 4 The deputy governor of South Africa's central bank said on Thursday the downgrade of the country's credit rating to junk status by S&P was a "serious set back", and that the bank was ready to act if the political events caused the favourable rates outlook to reverse.
"It is a serious setback for the country. We will now need to redouble our efforts in providing assurance and communicating continued commitment to sound macro economic policies," Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said in a speech at a business cocktail. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm