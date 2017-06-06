S.Africa's deputy finance minister dismisses report of graft

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 South Africa's Deputy
Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said on Tuesday he was dismayed
by a media report alleging he improperly benefited from tenders
during his time as chairman of the state-owned rail services
company.
Allegations of government corruption have escalated this
week after local media began reporting on more than 100,000
leaked emails they say show inappropriate interference in the
issuing of lucrative tenders.
"The Deputy Minister would like to once again reiterate and
place it on the record that he has never used his position ...
to influence procurement decisions in favour of any company
associated with him or his family," Buthelezi's office said in a
statement.
