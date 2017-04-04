South Africa's Cosatu says Zuma must step down after reshuffle, downgrade

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's largest trade union and ally to the ruling African National Congress (ANC) Cosatu said on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma must step down after his change of finance ministers triggered a credit rating downgrade to "junk".
The trade union said it no longer believed in Zuma's ability to lead the party and the country, and that it would call for the alliance with the ANC to restructured. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Joe Brock; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm