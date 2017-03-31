版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 17:26 BJT

South Africa's Ramaphosa told Zuma he disagreed with Gordhan sacking

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he told President Jacob Zuma that he disagreed with his decision to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"I told the President so, that I would not agree with him on his reasoning to remove the minister of finance," Ramaphosa told reporters. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐