South Africa's Treasury director-general says has not resigned

PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's Director General of the Treasury Lungisa Fuzile said "I am still here" when he was asked on Tuesday whether he had resigned following the dismissal of the finance minister and his deputy in cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.

Fuzile was part of an investor roadshow abroad that was cut short on the orders of Zuma. The trip was led by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan but ended abruptly when Zuma ordered Gordhan to return home "immediately" without giving a reason.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
