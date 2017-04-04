South Africa's finmin Gigaba to reform state firms after downgrade

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday he would focus on accelerating reforms to corporate governance at the country's ailing state-owned companies following a downgrade to "junk" by S&P.
Gigaba said he had spoken to the other major rating firms Fitch and Moody's to reassure them about his plans to keep fiscal policy unchanged and deal with political instability. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm