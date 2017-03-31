S.Africa's Gordhan says intelligence report used to fire him "nonsense"

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
PRETORIA, March 31 South Africa's outgoing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday an intelligence report President Jacob Zuma used as justification to fire him was "absolute nonsense".
Gordhan also said during a televised press conference in Pretoria on Friday that he had been "sickened" by allegations that he had secret meetings to undermine the government during an investor roadshow abroad. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Infosys India Business Unit Head C.N. Raghupati, IBM Chief Data Strategist and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhry at IT Conclave in Kolkata. 12:00 pm: Samsung launch event in Bengaluru. 11:4
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.