South Africa's Zuma told top ANC officials of plan to sack Gordhan in December

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South African President Jacob Zuma had briefed top officials at the African National Congress in December of his decision to dismiss former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but the leaders persuaded him to delay the sacking, a top ANC official said.
Speaking at a media briefing after two days of meetings by the party's top officials, Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte said on Wednesday Zuma had told the officials that his relationship with Gordhan had broken down.
Duarte also said Zuma would meet with the party's integrity commission on April 9, but did not give details. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Larry King)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.