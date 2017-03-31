版本:
S.Africa opposition party to ask court to halt cabinet reshuffle

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Democratic Alliance, the largest opposition party, said it would ask a court on Friday to block the appointment of new cabinet ministers after President Jacob Zuma roiled markets by sacking Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"We will this afternoon file papers in the Western Cape High Court seeking an urgent interdict to halt the swearing in of Jacob Zuma’s compromised cabinet members, and the implementation of his reshuffle," the Democratic Alliance said in a statement.

