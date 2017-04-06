South Africa's Zuma not opposed to Friday protest outside his office

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma is not opposed to a protest march by civil society
group SaveSA this week to the capital's Union Buildings, where
his offices are located, his office said in a statement on
Thursday.
"The Presidency respects the right of South Africans to
protest peacefully as enshrined in the Constitution of the
Republic. The Presidency is thus not opposed to the march by
SaveSA to the Union Buildings," Zuma's office said.
SaveSA and similar civil society groups will march together
in Pretoria on Friday, and the main opposition party Democratic
Alliance will march in the commercial hub, Johannesburg.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)