South Africa's Zuma not opposed to Friday protest outside his office

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma is not opposed to a protest march by civil society group SaveSA this week to the capital's Union Buildings, where his offices are located, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Presidency respects the right of South Africans to protest peacefully as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic. The Presidency is thus not opposed to the march by SaveSA to the Union Buildings," Zuma's office said.

SaveSA and similar civil society groups will march together in Pretoria on Friday, and the main opposition party Democratic Alliance will march in the commercial hub, Johannesburg. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland)