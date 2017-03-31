版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 17:13 BJT

South Africa's Ramaphosa says Gordhan sacking "unacceptable"

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The firing of South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is "totally unacceptable" and President Jacob Zuma made the decision because of a "dubious" intelligence report, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Ramaphosa also told reporters that he would not resign following the cabinet reshuffle.

"I'm staying to serve our people," he said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐