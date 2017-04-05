South Africa's Treasury says exit of director-general "imminent"

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.
The Treasury said in a statement that Fuzile had been indicating his desire to leave the department for some time, and in the past few days he has been focusing on ensuring a smooth hand over to new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.
Fuzile's departure would follow that of his former boss Pravin Gordhan, who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle and replaced by Gigaba. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.