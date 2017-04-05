South Africa's Treasury says exit of director-general "imminent"

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.

The Treasury said in a statement that Fuzile had been indicating his desire to leave the department for some time, and in the past few days he has been focusing on ensuring a smooth hand over to new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Fuzile's departure would follow that of his former boss Pravin Gordhan, who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle and replaced by Gigaba.