版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 18:55 BJT

South Africa's Treasury says exit of director-general "imminent"

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.

The Treasury said in a statement that Fuzile had been indicating his desire to leave the department for some time, and in the past few days he has been focusing on ensuring a smooth hand over to new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Fuzile's departure would follow that of his former boss Pravin Gordhan, who was sacked in a cabinet reshuffle and replaced by Gigaba. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐