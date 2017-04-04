版本:
S.Africa's Cosatu to meet Zuma at his request "as soon as possible"

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's largest trade union and African National Congress ally Cosatu said on Tuesday it would meet President Jacob Zuma "as soon as possible" at his request.

Sizwe Pamla, the union's spokesman, said the meeting will discuss the cabinet reshuffle that triggered a credit rating downgrade by S&P to junk status and the risks this posed to workers in Africa's most industrialised country. (reporting by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)
