S.Africa's Cosatu to meet Zuma at his request "as soon as possible"

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's largest trade union and African National Congress ally Cosatu said on Tuesday it would meet President Jacob Zuma "as soon as possible" at his request.
Sizwe Pamla, the union's spokesman, said the meeting will discuss the cabinet reshuffle that triggered a credit rating downgrade by S&P to junk status and the risks this posed to workers in Africa's most industrialised country. (reporting by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm